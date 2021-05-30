Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 9,170 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,170 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period.

SHYG stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.48. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $45.99.

