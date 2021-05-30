Strix Group (LON:KETL) Price Target Raised to GBX 310

Strix Group (LON:KETL) had its price target hoisted by Peel Hunt from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Strix Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 315 ($4.12).

Shares of LON:KETL opened at GBX 297 ($3.88) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 285.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 253.02. The company has a market cap of £613.29 million and a PE ratio of 25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Strix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 176 ($2.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 301.50 ($3.94).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a GBX 5.25 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from Strix Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Strix Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

Strix Group Company Profile

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls and other complementary water products for use in temperature control, steam management, and water filtration applications worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

