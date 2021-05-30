Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Acquires 1,277 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,278,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,683,408. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $200.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.84 and a 200 day moving average of $96.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.74.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

