Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Acquires 330 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Family Trust boosted its stake in Facebook by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 106,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,309,000 after acquiring an additional 47,800 shares during the last quarter. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 15,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in Facebook by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 28,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,280,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.92.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $4.02 on Friday, hitting $328.73. The stock had a trading volume of 12,037,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,025,631. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.92 and a 200 day moving average of $282.69. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $333.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,879,284 shares of company stock valued at $565,801,844 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

