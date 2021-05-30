Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Sells 627 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $3,743,950.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,321.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $593,130.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,017,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,220. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.78. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

