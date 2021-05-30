Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the upscale and upper midscale segments of the lodging industry. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 86.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 59,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 129,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 41,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 102,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

