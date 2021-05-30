Summit X LLC Acquires Shares of 12,455 Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,450,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $54.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $55.14.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,196. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

