Summit X LLC Sells 135 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Summit X LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $176.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.43. The company has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.40 and a 12-month high of $178.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

