Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SURVF stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12.

About Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.

