Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
SURVF stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12.
About Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust
