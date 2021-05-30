Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.43.

SPB opened at C$15.01 on Wednesday. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$9.21 and a 12 month high of C$15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.42.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The business had revenue of C$839.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$743.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is currently 93.87%.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total transaction of C$200,762.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$402,965.25. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 2,000 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.92 per share, with a total value of C$29,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,403 shares in the company, valued at C$453,612.76.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

