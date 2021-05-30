SureRemit (RMT) Market Cap Hits $3.90 Million

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 30th. One SureRemit coin can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. SureRemit has a market cap of $3.90 million and $27,674.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SureRemit alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00058157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.00 or 0.00307499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.67 or 0.00189162 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003919 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $303.56 or 0.00848604 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SureRemit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SureRemit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.