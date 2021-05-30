Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Gap Up to $52.82

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $52.82, but opened at $54.52. Surmodics shares last traded at $53.69, with a volume of 141 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRDX. Barrington Research upped their target price on Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Surmodics alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.02, a P/E/G ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 million. Surmodics had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Surmodics news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $38,718.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,997. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $134,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,415 shares of company stock valued at $533,394 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 129.4% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 326,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after buying an additional 184,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,294,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,680,000 after buying an additional 78,225 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 248.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 35,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,385,000 after buying an additional 28,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 37.1% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after buying an additional 26,831 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surmodics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.