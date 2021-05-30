Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Avalara were worth $41,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,268,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,597,000 after acquiring an additional 375,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avalara by 4,751.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,971 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 775,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,885,000 after acquiring an additional 18,524 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $113,092,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Avalara by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 665,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,789,000 after purchasing an additional 73,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 6,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total value of $921,267.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 611,273 shares in the company, valued at $82,949,746.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,248 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $593,063.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,439,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,099 shares of company stock worth $16,809,383 over the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $132.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.21. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.20 and a fifty-two week high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVLR shares. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

