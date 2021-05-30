Swiss National Bank Has $38.34 Million Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,420,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $38,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AQN. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.5% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 44,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.5% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.36. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AQN shares. TheStreet cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.