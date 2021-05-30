Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Nuance Communications worth $28,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,934 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the first quarter worth $105,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 98.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 670.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 609,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,597,000 after purchasing an additional 530,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the first quarter worth $48,000.

NUAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

In other Nuance Communications news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $8,908,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at $43,430,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $6,372,108.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 382,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,263,276.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 331,570 shares of company stock valued at $17,320,366. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2,646.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average of $46.40. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

