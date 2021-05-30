Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.42

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.42 and traded as high as $9.99. Synalloy shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 13,377 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $90.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.42.

Get Synalloy alerts:

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.78 million for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%.

In related news, Director John P. Schauerman acquired 7,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,738.67. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,352.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Sarah M. Cunningham sold 8,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $84,731.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,887 shares in the company, valued at $139,564.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synalloy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 24,215 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Synalloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synalloy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.