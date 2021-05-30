Syscoin (SYS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.61 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 39.4% higher against the dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $135.61 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.91 or 0.00493011 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00010955 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000230 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000716 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 612,815,866 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.