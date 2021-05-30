T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $24 million-$26 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.08 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,523,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,606,914. T2 Biosystems has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $208.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.29.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 796.57% and a negative net margin of 188.59%. Equities analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTOO. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T2 Biosystems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on T2 Biosystems from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in T2 Biosystems stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) by 145.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of T2 Biosystems worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

