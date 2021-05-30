Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $4.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $3.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TH. Northland Securities raised Target Hospitality from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.44.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality stock opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $389.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.08. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Target Hospitality will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 20.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 15.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the period. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.