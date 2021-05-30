Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 89.8% from the April 29th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Taylor Devices stock remained flat at $$11.85 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 million, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.91. Taylor Devices has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 8.61%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Taylor Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

