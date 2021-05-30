TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of TCF Financial worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TCF. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 52.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 1,913.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

In other news, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $139,650.00. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,092,468.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,326.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,880. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TCF Financial stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97. TCF Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.69.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 13.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

