TD Securities Boosts Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target to C$11.50

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

OTCMKTS IVPAF opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74. Ivanhoe Mines has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $8.03.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

