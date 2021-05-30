TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Receives $216.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.40.
TEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.
In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of TEL traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $75.70 and a 12 month high of $138.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.48.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 46.95%.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
