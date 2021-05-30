TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Receives $216.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.40.

TEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 33.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 278,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,997,000 after buying an additional 70,141 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 11.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 7.5% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.6% during the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $75.70 and a 12 month high of $138.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.48.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

