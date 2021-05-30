Team17 Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Team17 Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSVNF shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Investec raised shares of Team17 Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Team17 Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Team17 Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Team17 Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSVNF remained flat at $$10.25 on Tuesday. Team17 Group has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.