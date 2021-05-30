Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 59.2% from the April 29th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

OTCMKTS TINLY opened at $16.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.49. Teijin has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $19.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About Teijin

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers para-aramid and meta-aramid fibers for friction materials, tire and rubber reinforcements, optical fiber reinforcements, ballistics protection, protective clothing, firefighting uniforms, and heat-resistant filters.

