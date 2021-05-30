TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $27 million-$30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.88 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TELA. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELA Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.40.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

TELA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 12.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. TELA Bio has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $23.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average is $14.95.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 56.47% and a negative net margin of 145.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TELA Bio will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $39,258.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2- bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 89,938 shares of company stock worth $1,182,845. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.