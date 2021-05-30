Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.610-1.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.470-0.490 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America upgraded Teradata from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities upgraded Teradata from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.44.

Shares of TDC stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.87. The company had a trading volume of 443,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Teradata has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.75, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.57.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $55,900.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,522.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 9,269 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $390,132.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,612,647.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,266 shares of company stock worth $2,016,812. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

