Tharisa’s (THS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Tharisa (LON:THS) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Tharisa from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Tharisa in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of THS opened at GBX 146 ($1.91) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 147.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 125.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £392.83 million and a PE ratio of 6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Tharisa has a 52-week low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 156 ($2.04).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.82 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $2.62. This represents a yield of 1.97%. Tharisa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Tharisa Company Profile

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

