The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to report $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. The Bank of Princeton posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.46 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BPRN. Boenning Scattergood upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

BPRN opened at $29.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13. The Bank of Princeton has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The firm has a market cap of $198.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

