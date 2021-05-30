The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Down 49.4% in May

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the April 29th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BDVSY stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.70. The Bidvest Group has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $28.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Investec upgraded The Bidvest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Renaissance Capital downgraded The Bidvest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

The Bidvest Group Limited operates in trading, services, and distribution businesses. The company operates through Services, Branded Products, Freight, Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, and Properties segments. It engages in the motor retail, vehicle auctioneering, snappdrive, and car rental activities; provision of road assistance, vehicle towing, tyre replacement, fuel top up, locksmith, and legal advice services; and manufacture and trading of consumer and industrial day-to-day branded products.

