The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Increased by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 105.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,342 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,526 shares during the period. The Boeing makes up about 0.8% of L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $6,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in The Boeing by 1,479.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $792,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.02. The company had a trading volume of 11,197,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,095,948. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.08. The firm has a market cap of $144.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.54.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

