The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman Sells $2,716,000.00 in Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,086.40, for a total transaction of $2,716,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.01, for a total transaction of $2,722,525.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,058.71, for a total transaction of $2,646,775.00.

On Monday, May 17th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.48, for a total transaction of $2,791,200.00.

On Friday, May 14th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total transaction of $2,752,675.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total transaction of $2,671,200.00.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,058.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,173.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,058.65. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $498.29 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 0.77.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 target price on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,245.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

