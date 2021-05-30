The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Update

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the April 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of The China Fund stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,659. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.24. The China Fund has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $34.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The China Fund by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 72,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The China Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after buying an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The China Fund by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,355,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,707,000 after buying an additional 147,725 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its stake in The China Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 127,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The China Fund by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

