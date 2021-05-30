The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $372.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $376.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $351.73 and a 200-day moving average of $302.04. The company has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

