The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €295.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VOW3. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €277.00 ($325.88) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €254.00 ($298.82).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €226.15 ($266.06) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €222.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €183.12. The company has a market cap of $46.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

