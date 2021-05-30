The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.57.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GT shares. Northcoast Research raised their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Argus raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $19.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.49. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.21.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,123,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,733,000 after buying an additional 147,492 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Appaloosa LP increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 4,623,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,241,000 after purchasing an additional 169,535 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,470,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,841,000 after purchasing an additional 370,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 543.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 890,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 752,342 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

