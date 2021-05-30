The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 million-$77.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.60 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Joint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.67.

NASDAQ:JYNT traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $71.08. The stock had a trading volume of 342,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,922. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.73. The Joint has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $72.00.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%. Analysts forecast that The Joint will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 26,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $1,191,470.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,975.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $1,490,522.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $216,019.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,892 shares of company stock worth $6,071,519. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

