The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stake Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,201,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,060 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $43,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 100.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,730 shares of company stock worth $3,089,241 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kroger stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

