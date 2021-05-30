The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBC opened at $22.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.09. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

