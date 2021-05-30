The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,479 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth $114,687,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,373,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,911,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,679 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,714,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,507,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.66.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.57.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The Mosaic’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

