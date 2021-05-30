The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stake Reduced by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. reduced its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,932,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,210,022 shares during the period. The Mosaic comprises 3.6% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 0.77% of The Mosaic worth $92,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 372.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $38.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average of $28.57.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.66.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

