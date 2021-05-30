The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 4,647 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,645,000 after buying an additional 62,196 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 926,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,162,000 after buying an additional 32,521 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Nordson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 867,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,360,000 after buying an additional 59,164 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 842,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,423,000 after buying an additional 170,709 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 669,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,749,000 after buying an additional 127,679 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,191 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $238,521.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,072 shares of company stock worth $6,011,630. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson stock opened at $221.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $223.49.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.