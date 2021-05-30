The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 3,644 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRT. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.53.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $114.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $118.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

