The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,520 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $28.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.90. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $29.87.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 112.70%.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPLX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

