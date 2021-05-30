The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,087 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,264,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,088,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,404,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 694,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,288,000 after purchasing an additional 99,362 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,762,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.63. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $47.81.

