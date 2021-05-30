The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.54. The Shyft Group posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Shyft Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

SHYF opened at $38.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $43.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.47%.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $569,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,752,553.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,885.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,586. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

