The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 60.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,478 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in The Toro were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Toro by 5.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in The Toro by 25.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of The Toro by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 245,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of The Toro by 36.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Toro by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toro alerts:

In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,156. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.16, for a total transaction of $119,992.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,660 shares of company stock worth $3,404,841 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Toro stock opened at $111.09 on Friday. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.36 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 10.65%. The Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.