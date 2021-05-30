The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stake Lowered by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 85.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $237,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,111,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $1,564,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,752.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $159.70 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $105.42 and a one year high of $162.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.79 and a 200-day moving average of $146.51. The company has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

