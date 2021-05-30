Tieton Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,179,097 Shares of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL)

Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) by 165.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,893,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,179,097 shares during the quarter. Hill International makes up 3.5% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hill International were worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Hill International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 886,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 43,071 shares in the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HIL remained flat at $$2.57 on Friday. 83,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.53 million, a P/E ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 2.04. Hill International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.38.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $87.09 million during the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%.

About Hill International

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

