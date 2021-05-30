Tieton Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 944,904 DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 944,904 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,000. DHI Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 1.81% of DHI Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHX. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in DHI Group by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 309,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 92,010 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in DHI Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DHI Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,333,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 187,968 shares during the last quarter. Global Beta Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DHI Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in DHI Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

DHX stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 115,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,454. DHI Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $166.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.55 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

